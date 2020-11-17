Get Buff with a Crazy German Design - Outdoor Sports and Urban Mobility Meet

Restored 1967 Impala SS Convertible 396 Goes to Auction, Bidding Starts at $0.99

Say what you want about the 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible, but nobody can deny this is a head-turner, especially when what you’re looking at is a recently restored model. 25 photos



The images here pretty much speak for themselves, as the Impala looks, feels, and works almost like a new car, with everything new or restored in every little area.



There’s just one thing the new owner would have to take care of. It’s the air conditioning system, which is still the original one that was installed from the factory, only that it needs a new compressor. This one comes with the car, the seller explains, but will need to be rebuilt.



As you can imagine, there’s absolutely no rust on this restored Impala, and the car has actually been disassembled before receiving the new PPG clear coat light stellar blue metallic paint. The interior has been taken off almost in full, as the only things that don’t work right are the radio and the air conditioning system we told you about earlier.



In charge of putting the Impala in motion is a 396 big block unit paired with a 700R4 transmission with a B&M shifter kit.



The 396ci (6.5-liter) V8 debuted on the 1965 Corvette and developed 375 horsepower as standard. The same engine was also available on the fourth-generation Impala (MY 1965 - 1970), and it was paired with an optional Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission that was new in the range.



The restored Impala is now auctioned off on eBay, and while the bidding starts at just $0.99, there's also a catch. The seller has activated a reserve, and it obviously hasn't been met until now, so expect the car to sell for tens of thousands of dollars when the auction comes to an end in 10 days.

