1964 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Still Looks Seductive After All These Years

The third-generation Impala came to life as model year 1961, this time based on the GM B platform and therefore adopting a boxier look compared to its predecessors. 25 photos



The engine lineup comprised six different choices, starting with the 230 (3.8-liter) straight-six and ending with the more powerful 427 (7.0-liter) V8 that was offered on MY 1963 only.



The Impala that you’re looking at here, however, is powered by the 327 (5.4-liter) V8, and it is paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission.



Both are said to be working nicely, though there’s something that needs to be mentioned here. This Impala is actually a barn find, and we’re



So theoretically, the car should be in working condition right now too, though this is something that needs to be determined by whoever buys it. Small fixes could be required here and there, obviously, but if the information provided in this eBay listing is entirely accurate, then the car should be ready to go in no time.



The seller explains that the car does need work, but there’s nothing that can’t be fixed with a thorough restoration. An aftermarket air conditioning unit has already been installed, they say.



