5 1964 Chevy Impala SS Has Been Sitting for a While, Is Ready for a New Adventure

4 This 1961 Chevrolet Impala Is an All-Original Barn Find with Rusty Coolness

2 Saved 1964 Chevrolet Impala Has Been in Storage for 28 Years, Still Awesome

This Abandoned 1964 Chevrolet Impala Is Living Proof Age Has No Mercy

The ’64 Impala is the kind of car that should always, but always, be stored just in the right conditions, so that you can prevent any damage that it could suffer. 23 photos



But then there are cars that end up abandoned in the middle of nowhere by their owners. These obviously don’t have too many chances of ever getting back on the road. Unless someone finds them and decides to give these classics a second chance.



This could be the case of the ’64



So theoretically, if someone out there decides to start a restoration project, with the right time, money, and skills, the car can end up re-becoming the incredible 2-door convertible that it was when Chevrolet built it 56 years ago.



The ’64 Impala itself played a major role for the future of this model, as it was the final year of the third generation and introduced subtle styling update that then served as the foundation for a more dramatic overhaul a year later. Its successor, the 1965 Impala, eventually set an all-time sales record, as Chevrolet shipped more than 1 million units in the United State alone.



So getting back to our abandoned model, it’s hard to put a price on it, not because it looks the way it looks, but because a potential buyer would have to inspect it thoroughly to see how much of the car can still be saved. If anything, the highest bid today is $2,475, and the This is why barn finds are so cool in the first place. If stored in a heated garage, away from the rain, direct sunlight, or the snow, a classic can end up looking almost like new, even after sitting for tens of years without the owner starting its engine once.But then there are cars that end up abandoned in the middle of nowhere by their owners. These obviously don’t have too many chances of ever getting back on the road. Unless someone finds them and decides to give these classics a second chance.This could be the case of the ’64 Chevrolet Impala we have here, just living proof that age has no mercy no matter who you are. While discussing what eyes can see (in the photo gallery above) is a little bit too painful for the typical car lover out there, it’s worth highlighting that this Impala is supposed to be a project car and nothing more.So theoretically, if someone out there decides to start a restoration project, with the right time, money, and skills, the car can end up re-becoming the incredible 2-door convertible that it was when Chevrolet built it 56 years ago.The ’64 Impala itself played a major role for the future of this model, as it was the final year of the third generation and introduced subtle styling update that then served as the foundation for a more dramatic overhaul a year later. Its successor, the 1965 Impala, eventually set an all-time sales record, as Chevrolet shipped more than 1 million units in the United State alone.So getting back to our abandoned model, it’s hard to put a price on it, not because it looks the way it looks, but because a potential buyer would have to inspect it thoroughly to see how much of the car can still be saved. If anything, the highest bid today is $2,475, and the auction is supposed to come to an end in less than 5 days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.