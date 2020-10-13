Abandoned Chevrolet Impala Shows Rust Buckets Aren’t All Dead

While for many people buying a bucket of rust makes absolutely no sense, this shouldn’t be the case of a legend like the ’59 Chevrolet Impala. Even if it looks like it’s been having a really rough time lately, that is.
This Impala right here is now listed for sale online as part of an eBay auction that starts at just $2,299. Not a lot of information has been provided on this abandoned model, but it’s pretty clear it can’t be used for anything else than a thorough restoration, especially given the condition it’s currently in.
There’s rust pretty much everywhere you look, though the good news is that the red finish, possibly original, is still visible in many parts of the car.
The headlights and the taillights are still there, and the interior looks good to go too (not good as in “get in and let’s drive” but good as in “many parts are still there”). And needless to say, there’s a lot that needs to be fixed inside too, so whoever buys the car will clearly have a lot of work to do in order to bring the Impala back on the road and give it the restoration it deserves.
The ’59 Impala marked the debut of the second-generation model, and it was the first time the car actually became a separate series in Chevrolet’s lineup. Previously, the Impala was only offered as the top-of-the-line Bel Air hardtop and convertible, so when Chevrolet launched it as a stand-alone model, it brought to the market four different body styles.
The 1959 Chevrolet Impala was available as a 2-door convertible or hardtop and 4-door hardtop and sedan. Power came from a lineup of three engines, namely 235ci (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, 283ci (4.6-liter) V8, and 348ci (5.7-liter) V8.
This bucket of rust comes without the engine, as seen in the photos, so here’s another thing the new owner would have to take care of during the restoration.
