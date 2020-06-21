1964 Chevy Impala SS Has Been Sitting for a While, Is Ready for a New Adventure

The Ampaire EEL Hybrid - It Doesn’t Need Roads Where It’s Going

A 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS that’s now listed for sale online boasts a pretty compelling package, as it comes with very little rust and needs only a few improvements here and there to drive properly. 11 photos



However, while the engine starts, it needs a bunch of fixes before it can become something that you can use for a daily driver, with the seller emphasizing that the car has been sitting for a while so it makes sense for a few improvements here and there to actually be required.



“Solid body in blue primer. Very little rust. Will start and run but does not drive yet due to needing a tune up, a carburetor rebuild and brakes gone through. Been sitting a while. Was built new here in southern California at the South Gate Los Angeles factory,” the seller explains.



The good part is that the Impala comes with very little rust, so if you want to fully restore the car, this is certainly good news. As for the interior, it sports the original Palomar red paint and black combination, and the owner says they have added a new carpet, new door panels, new armrests, and headliner.



“Seats are still original upholstery. New molded seat foams sill in box. New power brake booster and dual master cylinder,” they say.



And now it's time for the most interesting part: the price. As you could easily figure out since this is an Impala SS that's looking good and comes with very little rust, the car isn't necessarily cheap, with the owner claiming they expect to get $23,000. If you agree on the price and you end up buying the Impala, you also receive the hood trim and two extra hub caps in the trunk.

