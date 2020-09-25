Saved 1964 Chevrolet Impala Has Been in Storage for 28 Years, Still Awesome

Kremer Racing-Built Porsche 935 K4 Up for Grabs as Unique Racer

It’s pretty hard not to love the third-generation Chevrolet Impala, especially because the new models featured a restyled look, as well as a 2-door sedan body style that joined the lineup in 1961. 20 photos



Overall, the lineup was available in six different configurations, so in addition to the new sedan, the Impala was also produced as a 2-door convertible, sedan, or hardtop, and 4-door sedan, hardtop, and station wagon.



While the third-generation Impala came with a boxier look as compared to the previous models, 1964 introduced additional polishing that instead made the switch to a more rounded appearance.



This new look is the most prominent feature of the Impala that we have here, which is in essence a barn find that still fights for a second chance, should anyone be ready for a proper restoration.



Saved after spending over 28 years in storage, this Impala does feature some rust here and there, but this makes perfect sense given it wasn’t parked in the best of conditions. Everything can be fixed, the current owner of the car says, and the Impala is available with mostly original parts, with front bucket seats also available separately and offered to whoever buys it.



Needless to say, given its current condition, there’s no other way for this Impala to survive than to be part of a thorough restoration. And the bad news is that the engine is no longer there, though you do get the automatic transmission.



This Impala has caught the attention of the web lately, so the eBay auction has already received close to 40 bids in the last few days. The highest bid at the time of writing is $9,500, and the auction is projected to come to an end tomorrow.

