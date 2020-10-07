This 1965 Ford Mustang Barn Find Is a Bucket of Rust With an Uncertain Future

5 This Ford Mustang Android Tablet Mod Isn’t Pretty, But It Does the Job Perfectly

The first-generation Ford Mustang was one of the major players of the early pony/muscle car segment, initially being offered as a 2-door hardtop and a convertible, with a fastback version added only a few months after introduction. 19 photos



While we’re not sure that the Mustang fastback that we have here qualifies for such a project, it’s definitely worth a look simply because it’s a somewhat rare model that was recently discovered in a barn in Pennsylvania. So theoretically, it already received its second chance, but now it’s your turn to decide if it’s worth it or not.



The car comes with lots of rust, and the photos that are included in the gallery here are the living proof in this regard. There are lots of components that are pretty impossible to save and need a full replacement, including the trunk and even parts of the interior floor. The owner says the rear frame rails need to be replaced too, and so need the inner and out heel housings too.



If you’re the kind of Mustang lover that always sees the glass half full, then it’s probably worth mentioning that his bucket of rust comes with fenders, doors, deck lid, and hood that are in what is being described as “usable condition,” with all the glass still there and undamaged.



As for the engine, the fastback is powered by a 170ci (2.8-liter) straight-six unit, as this was the only powerplant offered for model year 1964. A second six-cylinder engine, this time a 200ci (3.3-liter), joined the lineup for MY 1965 and 1966. The owner says it’s not stuck, but “I haven’t tried to fire it,” so it’ll be all up to you to figure outer what’s going on under the hood.



As said, this Mustang has already caught the attention of the netizens, so the auction is now underway, with the highest bid at the time of writing set for $3,550.

