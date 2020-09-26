Thank God This 1967 Ford Mustang Was Saved So Someone Can Now Restore It

2 This Ford Mustang Android Tablet Mod Isn’t Pretty, But It Does the Job Perfectly

If you’re in the market looking for a new Ford Mustang that you can fully restore and turn into your dream car, this saved beauty right here could the one you need. 11 photos



The Mustang was manufactured in San Jose, according to the folks over at HB Mustangs who are now selling it online, and it was originally equipped with a 289ci (4.7-liter) V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission. Worth knowing, however, is that a 3-speed manual has been installed at some point during its life, though no other specifics on this replacement have been provided.



While there are obviously a bunch of dings and dents that need to be repaired, there’s nothing that can’t be fixed. Inside, you get the luxury interior with the front seats, folding rear seat, and interior panels still there, though the tilt column is missing.



As for the underside, some work needs to be made here too, as the front floor pans need urgent patching if you want to fully restore the Mustang. The garage selling the car, however, guarantees they can be saved, and everything else, including the front and rear frame rails and the torque box, is in good condition.



No other specifics have been offered on where the car has been stored during all these years or for how long it hasn’t moved, though judging from the photos, it’s pretty clear that it’s been parked for a while.



