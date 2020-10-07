2021 BMW 128ti Drops All Hints of Camo, Arrives in November

Going for a front-wheel drive configuration on the new 1 Series (introduced in 2019) caused a bit of a stir at that moment, but now that the world and BMW itself came to terms with the change, the family grows with the addition of yet another variant.
Called 128ti, the new 1 Series model is supposed to slot between the 120i and M135i xDrive, being the closest thing to an M car without actually being one. And it will sell from November, with prices starting at €41,574 in the home market of Germany (that’s the equivalent of around $48,900).
The thing that makes the 128ti sit so close to the top of the range 1 Series is its engine and mechanical upgrades. The powerplant, a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo, is a variant of the one used in the M135i xDrive. In this application, it develops 265 hp and is linked to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission - a combination that's good enough for a sprint from a standstill to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds.
There are a few other changes to improve the handling of the car for what BMW describes as “highly engaging driving pleasure.“ They include the fitting of tuned M Sport suspension that lowers the car by 10 mm, and a Torsen limited-slip differential, among others.
Also, some of the goodies fitted on the range topper made their way into the 128ti as well, including the firmer anti-roll bars and anti-roll bar mounts with high preload. Yet, the new arrival is 80 kg (176 pounds) lighter than the M135i xDrive.
The new model, true to the legacy of Turismo Internazionale models BMW has been making intermittently since the 1960s, will have a distinct appearance in the range, based on the M Sport model. There are specific covers, trims, paints and interior colors, and so on.
You can have a look at all the details on the car in the press release section below.
