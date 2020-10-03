The Tesla Semi Is the Perfect Luxury RV: The Semi-Home Concept

4 This Ford Mustang Android Tablet Mod Isn’t Pretty, But It Does the Job Perfectly

3 Thank God This 1967 Ford Mustang Was Saved So Someone Can Now Restore It

1 Ken Block's Daughter Will Learn to Drift in a Fox Body Mustang That She Hates

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Comes with a Questionable Mileage Claim

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. This appears to be the case of this 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, which is currently being auctioned online as a genuine barn find. 12 photos



First and foremost, the car was manufactured in 1965 and sold new to a customer in Morehead City, North Carolina. It was last registered in the same state in 1988, the seller claims. The



Nothing unusual until now, right? Right.



However, the seller claims the car comes with just 17,000 miles (27,350 km) on the clock, all original according to the eBay listing, despite the engine actually being “completely rebuilt in 2019 by a race mechanic in Illinois.”



The claim seems questionable, to say the least, so if you’re interested in this Mustang, this is one of the things that need some clarification from the seller. Maybe there’s a typo and the owner just missed a zero, so the actual mileage is 170,000, though that would clearly be no reason to be so excited about it.



Other than that, the price of this alleged barn find seems right, as the starting bid is $20,500, but you can take it home right now for $25,000.



According to the post on eBay, there’s only occasional rust on the Mustang here and there, so if you’re looking for a project car that’s worth bringing back to tip-top shape, this is an interesting candidate.



The owner says the Mustang is parked in Flint, Michigan, so if you have any doubts that this ad is real, this is where you can check it out live. Other than that, fingers crossed for the pony to be real and see it back on the street as soon as possible. Let’s start with the good parts that are included in the selling ad First and foremost, the car was manufactured in 1965 and sold new to a customer in Morehead City, North Carolina. It was last registered in the same state in 1988, the seller claims. The Mustang is essentially a barn find that has allegedly been saved at some point during its life, and it comes with a 289ci (4.7-liter) engine paired to a 4-speed transmission.Nothing unusual until now, right? Right.However, the seller claims the car comes with just 17,000 miles (27,350 km) on the clock, all original according to the eBay listing, despite the engine actually being “completely rebuilt in 2019 by a race mechanic in Illinois.”The claim seems questionable, to say the least, so if you’re interested in this Mustang, this is one of the things that need some clarification from the seller. Maybe there’s a typo and the owner just missed a zero, so the actual mileage is 170,000, though that would clearly be no reason to be so excited about it.Other than that, the price of this alleged barn find seems right, as the starting bid is $20,500, but you can take it home right now for $25,000.According to the post on eBay, there’s only occasional rust on the Mustang here and there, so if you’re looking for a project car that’s worth bringing back to tip-top shape, this is an interesting candidate.The owner says the Mustang is parked in Flint, Michigan, so if you have any doubts that this ad is real, this is where you can check it out live. Other than that, fingers crossed for the pony to be real and see it back on the street as soon as possible.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.