Abandoned 1960 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Revived Interior, Plenty of Rust

Chevrolet Impala is the kind of car whose head-turning appeal isn’t necessarily linked with a tip-top shape, as a bit of rust only adds to the retro vibe that makes everyone check one out even parked on the side of the road. 22 photos



Despite not being told how the Impala ended up in this condition, it’s pretty clear the vehicle wasn’t properly taken care of. But the good news is that the current owner has apparently started a restoration process already, so the interior has received some refreshing touches, including a dash that was painted in red, and seats that have been repaired to look almost like new.



It’s believed this



But on the other hand, despite this condition, there are several other good bits about this Impala, including a 348 (5.7-liter) Tri-Power engine that stills turns by hand, and the air conditioning system that’s installed under the dash as a very cool vintage touch.



Needless to say, the only way to go for this Impala is a full restoration, and you’ll actually get plenty of parts with the car. For example, while the inner door panels are missing, most of trim is still available and will be provided to the owner in the trunk. There’s also a new red carpet kit and a white headliner, and the owner says the rear fender skirts and the back window are available too.



At first glance, this Impala is priced to sell, so the car is being auctioned on eBay with a really low starting value. The highest bid at the time of writing is a little over $1,300.

