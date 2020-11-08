Good Luck Telling Your Wife How Much You Want to Spend on This Rare 1964 Impala

Unicorn Promises to Do Away with Faulty E-scooter Ridesharing Worldwide

The 1964 Chevrolet Impala was part of the third generation, and it was manufactured for just four years for MY 1961 to 1964.



A living example of how great the ’64 Impala really was is the model that we have right here, and which is said to be one of the few units that came with the 409 engine for MY 1964. MS Classic Cars, which purchased the car from the second owner - who himself kept it for no less than 55 years - reveals that the restoration process was started in 1992 and completed three years later.



Bringing the car to mind condition was the job of Show Car Automotive, who turned this Impala into a showstopper that has already won plenty of awards in the United States. A full list of awards, as well as the complete story of the car since it left the factory, is published on the online listing of the car right



Needless to say, everything about this Impala is in absolute mint condition, so there’s not a single spot that must be fixed. The paint job, despite being some 25 years old, still looks impressive, while the interior is a mix of restored parts and original pieces, all in tip-top shape.



The photos included in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves, confirming that this Impala is indeed one of the best we’ve seen lately.



The V8 engine obviously works just like new, and it’s paired to the manual transmission that was fitted on the car when Chevrolet built it some 56 years ago.



Since the restoration, the Impala has been driven for just 23 miles (37 km), so it attended most shows on a trailer.



