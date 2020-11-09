Ford Ranger Raptor Becomes Chip Off the Old (Wood) Block, Has Working Parts

While North America boasts the full-size Ford F-150 Raptor, other markets have to contend with the smaller Ranger Raptor based on the global T6 generation. It doesn’t sport the V6 EcoBoost gasoline engine either, using a four-cylinder 2.0-liter EcoBlue biturbo diesel instead. But no worries, because the off-road capabilities are still there... even in wooden form.
The Woodworking Art YouTube channel is – as the name clearly implies – entirely dedicated to everything about woodworking: art, tools, DIY, and skills. And, contrary to other art channels out there, they take a slightly different approach to selecting their woody creations.
That’s because after initially presenting both real and fantastic beasts (from toads to dragons) it became dedicated to portraying cars and trucks in an extremely realistic wooden fashion – complete with working elements. And, after showcasing with great success some legendary models (the Toyota Land Cruiser, for example), a 2020 Ranger Raptor was recently selected as the next project.
The reason these little wooden vehicles are so spectacular must have to do with the incredible level of detail featured by these builds. First off, a large chunk of wood is measured out precisely to make sure there’s enough material to carve out the body.
Then, it’s off to some speedy work – the entire project is compressed in less than ten minutes, so it’s great view for a quick relaxation break.
And, believe us, there would be a lot to process if not for the increased footage speed – the Ranger Raptor magically comes to life before our eyes in what looks like a perfect display of skill and art. Again, we were simply mesmerized by the attention to detail – there are so many tiny design features that haven’t been left out, so the Ranger Raptor’s personality is completely preserved.
Granted, there are some parts that aren’t made from wood – some suspension parts, hinges, or the plastic protection on the headlamps... but they’re an integral part of the soul of this piece. Plus, this allows for some neat movements – we bet the creator had a lot of fun playing with it during and after the video shoot.
By the way, if you’re curious about the looks of the larger sibling – the F-150 Raptor – they also did a wooden scale model of the other Ford Performance pickup truck a few months ago, and we embedded down below that video as well for your enjoyment.
