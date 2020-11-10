Challenge of the Day: Find the Chevrolet Impala Under This Big Blanket of Rust

2022 BMW M5 CS Is Not Even Official, But Its Parts Can be Purchased Online

The 1962 Chevrolet Impala is part of the third-generation model series, and while it did introduce a series of styling refinements, more important changes happened under the hood where more small-block choices were finally available. 24 photos



The car has turned into a bucket of rust in some way or another, and while we’re being provided with only a handful of details about it, there’s a good chance it spent many years all abandoned, most likely stored in awful conditions. This is how it probably ended up being just a big pile of metal that fell victim to the invasion of rust, which whoever buys the Impala would have to take care of first.



The only good part, it seems, is the glass on the Impala - with the exception of the windshield, is still in decent condition.



So is there anything you can do with this Impala? Since it’s full of rust, it’s hard to believe it can ever be fully restored, though some people could actually try to clone it and eventually give birth to another great-looking one.



The eBay auction is supposed to come to an end in just a few hours, and the highest bid right now is $1,625. The car is parked in Minnesota.

