This Rusty 1960 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Hides a Couple of Rare Surprises

Barn finds can easily be divided into several categories, depending on how lucky the one coming across the previously-abandoned cars actually is. 25 photos



Then, the more common barn finds come down to vehicles stored in awful conditions that obviously require plenty of fixes to even get back on their wheels. These make the headlines pretty often, especially because way too many people leave their cars all abandoned in the middle of nowhere.



And then, it’s a third category with classics that don’t make any sense to be rescued, and which would rather be used as donors for other ongoing restoration projects.



This seems to be the case of this 1960 Chevrolet Impala sitting since 1971 - not only that this car doesn’t run or drive, but also comes with a great amount of rust pretty much everywhere.



The good news is the car is almost complete, as only a few parts like the water pump and the fan blade are missing, and it actually comes with a few surprises someone currently in the process of restoring a ’60



The first of them is the engine under the hood, which appears to be entirely original with every single part still there. It’s a 348 (5.7-liter) paired to a 4-speed transmission, a combo that isn’t easy to find these days, especially on a 1960 model.



And then, the car still comes with the original key offered by Chevrolet 60 years ago when it manufactured the Impala, and more surprising is that it still works in all locks.



This rare Impala is being auctioned off on eBay right now, and the highest bid is $5,600.

