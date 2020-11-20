1967 Chevrolet Impala “Moody Blue” Looks Like It Really Isn’t in the Mood

Boes.ch 100 Is a Modified BMW K100 Fit for a Sailor, Has Wooden Panels

Very little has changed under the hood of the Impala when the 1967 model came out, as most of the lineup was carried over from its predecessor. 9 photos



On the other hand, the Impala that you’re trying to find in these photos (you know, because of all the rust and the missing parts), was once equipped with the 327 (5.4-liter), which somehow is still around and comes with the car.



Because yes, this 1967 Impala is now for sale, though it goes without saying it’ll be a challenge to make something out of it. It’s a great donor car though, and this is the reason we’re highlighting it as part of our special



The good news is that the engine still turns over, so if you’re brave enough and want to start a full restoration for this Impala, there’s a chance you could bring it back to full working condition. On the other hand, the frame is rusty, so good luck dealing with this if what you’re aiming for is a tip-top shape.



The owner says this is a real SS model, though the badging is obviously missing, yet somehow the keys are still there in the ignition. But many of the other parts are no longer there, and these include the seats and the steering wheel, which have probably found a new home on another Impala. This makes us wonder how come the engine is still there since this Impala has clearly served as a donor car for another model.



You obviously wouldn't expect this pile of metal to be too expensive, and it's not, as it costs nearly as much as a maxed-out iPhone 12. You can have it today for $1,500.

