Smooth Black 1964 Chevrolet El Camino Is the Monster the Ranchero Dreams About

The Chevrolet El Camino is one of those quirky cars we’d love to still have around. I mean, in a time when coupe and even convertible SUVs are a thing, how much harm could a coupe utility do? 15 photos



By all intents and purposes, EL Camino managed to outdo the



Today’s dose of El Camino comes in the form of this 1964 example, one that seems to be tastefully modified, but without diluting its legacy.



Wrapped in black inside and out, with a touch of red here and there, the pickup (that’s the official classification of the vehicle) presents a very smooth body, with shaved door handles, staggered wheels (18-inch front and 20-inch rear), and a hole in the hood large enough to leave room for the engine to breathe.



The powerplant in this case is a 355ci V8, tweaked with the addition of a Weiand high-rise intake manifold, and Holley carburetors. The engine is worked through a three-speed automatic transmission, but we are not being told how much power it develops.



