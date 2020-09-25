This Chevrolet Barn Find Had Just One Owner, Is All Original

Modified Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Nails 200 mph on Autobahn Like It's Nothing

El Camino wasn’t necessarily Chevrolet’s most popular model during the ‘80s, and living proof are the production figures that dropped substantially towards the end of the fifth generation. 18 photos



In 1984, the carmaker produced nearly 23,000 El Caminos, of which a part came with the SS conversion that brought a bunch of improvements over the standard model.



Needless to say, the El Camino SS didn’t sell in huge numbers either, so finding one that still looks good after all these years is a difficult mission.



But someone on



Worth knowing is that there’s no rust on this El Camino, and the seller says the bed looks almost like new. It runs and drives very well and has some 62,000 miles (99,799 km) on the clock. The car is powered by a 305 ci (5.0-liter) V8 engine paired to a 3-speed automatic transmission.



Other equipment available on the car includes the factory AM/FM stereo with cassette support, roll-up windows, and a 60/40 bench with an integrated armrest. Everything is original and hasn’t been touched during all these years, the owner guarantees.



