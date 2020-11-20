Rusty, All Original 1959 Chevrolet El Camino Looks Like It Lost Hope

4 How To Transform a 2021 Camaro Into a Dragstrip Monster

The first-generation Chevrolet El Camino saw the daylight in 1959 and was manufactured at GM’s plant in Arlington, Texas for just two years. 13 photos



Currently parked in Amarillo, Texas, this Chevrolet El Camino can be yours Based on GM’s B platform, the El Camino was offered with a choice of three different engines, namely a 235ci (3.9-liter) straight-six, and two V8s – 283ci (4.6-liter) and 348ci (5.7-liter). The available transmission options were 3-speed and 4-speed manual, as well as 2-speed PowerGlide automatic.The El Camino you’re looking at right here is one of the models that left the factory with the straight-six engine, though right now, it’s not clear if it’s still working or not.But judging from its condition, which you can inspect more thoroughly in the photo gallery included in the article, there’s a good chance it doesn’t, as the Chevy looks like it’s been abandoned for a while. And the living proof in this regard is its overall shape, as the rust has indeed produced some damage, though not as much as you’d expect on a car manufactured some 61 years ago.The seller doesn’t provide too many details about this El Camino, though we’re being told everything is still all original. This is actually a pretty important tidbit, especially because it makes the car a good candidate for a potential restoration project.However, we’re not being told if the car is complete, so whoever wants to purchase this Chevrolet should definitely look into this in person.The odometer allegedly indicates 80,000 miles (128,750 km), and it’s believed they’re all original.As for the price of this El Camino, the car doesn’t come cheap. Especially given its condition, that is, as the new owner would have to take care of everything, from cleaning to restoring the body and making sure the engine starts and runs properly.Currently parked in Amarillo, Texas, this Chevrolet El Camino can be yours today for $6,000, but the owner has also activated the “Make Offer” button on eBay, so make sure you reach out to them if you’re really interested in the car.

