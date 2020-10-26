Chevrolet "El Camaro" Is the Modern Muscle Truck

While the current muscle car and pickup truck offerings easily cater to the needs of automotive fetishists, there's nothing out there that can quench the thirst for a vehicle such as the long-gone Chevrolet El Camino. Well, this rendering approaches the topic in a manner that will certainly generate strong emotions.
We're obviously looking at a Camaro (this is the range-topping ZL1 wearing the Nurburgring-friendly 1LE package) showcasing the front end of the Silverado HD, with both being the models currently found in showrooms. So, since it's not sporting a bed, but has the face of a truck, this is more of a reverse El Camino...
Now, this is the Internet, so you might just find aficionados who feel this pixel update, which comes from digital label Car Front Swaps, still looks better than the nose job brought by the 2019 Camaro SS, a less-than-ideal design decision that was admittedly improved by the emergency 2020MY revamp. Then again, it's no secret that the front end styling of the 2020 Silverado HD has also received mixed reviews.
And while the current market trends probably mean a modern El Camino would have limited appeal, Chevrolet's lineup is in dire need of some proper Camaro efforts.
GM's pony/muscle car has been lagging behind the Mustang and the aging Challenger, not least thanks to the said design choices and the limited visibility. Oh, while its rivals continue to receive fresh derivatives, we can't say the same about the Camaro.
Alas, the automaker has neither confirmed, nor dismissed the rumors talking about the retirement of the badge, while the current model is expected to soldier on until 2023.
The company that shook the go-fast market via the brilliant mid-engined Corvette surely has the resources to build a proper future for the icon that is the Camaro and we can only hope it will.
