2021 Ford Ranchero Rendering Is a Mustang Mach 1 Pickup

The Chevy El Camino is such a cool and unique piece of American automotive history that people have begun to wonder what its rivals were like. Today, we're going to look at Ford's version of "business in the front and party at the back," the Ranchero.
More specifically, YouTube digital artist TheSketchMonkey has decided to turn a Ranchero into a modern car. It's basically what Chip Foose would have done... if he knew how to use the Photoshop blender brush and the lasso tool.
For the record, this isn't the usual process used by Mr. Sketch, as instead of painting over the old car, he just starts fresh with a modern Ford Mustang and turns that into a muscular car-truck hybrid. It's that such a strange idea, considering Ford did have the awesome-looking Falcon ute in Australia, with all those powerful V8 engines.
Turning the all-new Mustang Mach 1 into a small truck requires changes to the roofline behind the doors. A small bed is then grafted onto the body. It's got a short overhang, making it appear way sportier than the original Ranchero. However, this brings obvious disadvantages in the practicality department.
Interestingly, the rendering keeps the sporty Mustang wing. If we're honest, anything with a Ford V8 and RWD needs every traction advantage it can get. Otherwise, 2021 Rancheros would just crash every time they leave a car show.
It's believed that Ford is currently developing a compact utility vehicle in North America. It's based on the Focus car platform and should be built in Mexico after it comes out at the end of next year. However, this is no muscular Ranchero revival, but an affordable workhorse for small shops and independent contractors. It's rumored to have a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine, the smallest of any pickup we can think of (in America).
For the record, this isn't the usual process used by Mr. Sketch, as instead of painting over the old car, he just starts fresh with a modern Ford Mustang and turns that into a muscular car-truck hybrid. It's that such a strange idea, considering Ford did have the awesome-looking Falcon ute in Australia, with all those powerful V8 engines.
Turning the all-new Mustang Mach 1 into a small truck requires changes to the roofline behind the doors. A small bed is then grafted onto the body. It's got a short overhang, making it appear way sportier than the original Ranchero. However, this brings obvious disadvantages in the practicality department.
Interestingly, the rendering keeps the sporty Mustang wing. If we're honest, anything with a Ford V8 and RWD needs every traction advantage it can get. Otherwise, 2021 Rancheros would just crash every time they leave a car show.
It's believed that Ford is currently developing a compact utility vehicle in North America. It's based on the Focus car platform and should be built in Mexico after it comes out at the end of next year. However, this is no muscular Ranchero revival, but an affordable workhorse for small shops and independent contractors. It's rumored to have a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine, the smallest of any pickup we can think of (in America).