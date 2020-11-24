60-Year-Old Chevrolet Barn Find Hides One Little Surprise Under the Hood

The El Camino may not be as famous as other Chevrolet models, but still has its very own place in our special month coverage where we bombard you with articles related to the famous GM brand.
The 1960 model you see here is certainly a car worth checking out, not necessarily because it could become a head turner, but thanks to the fact it’s been saved after sitting many years on the side of the road. And best of all, it’s still restorable.
Finding an original 1960 El Camino isn’t necessarily that easy, considering Chevrolet built only a little over 14,000 units, and this makes the saved 60-year-old classic even more special.
As you could easily figure out by simply checking out the photos included in the gallery, this El Camino isn’t in tip-top shape, and it comes with both pros and cons.
Unsurprisingly, there’s some rust here and there, and certain parts need to be replaced entirely, such as several sections of the floor pan. On the other hand, there doesn’t seem to be any structural issues on this El Camino, so at first glance, there’s nothing a thorough restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.
The best of all is what’s hiding under the hood. Despite sitting for so long, this old Chevy still comes with an engine that turns by hand, which means there’s a good chance a good mechanic would manage to get it up and running eventually. However, the 327 cu. in. (5.3-liter) V8 isn’t the original one, although it seems to be paired to the 3-speed manual transmission that Chevrolet installed 60 years ago when the car left the factory.
The new buyer would also get the original factory radio and the instrument cluster, and the odometer indicates 98,677 miles (158,805 km). Mind you, because the engine has already been replaced, it’s hard to tell if this is the real mileage or not.
This El Camino is unlikely to end up selling for a hefty price. The eBay auction is currently under way, with the highest bid at the time of writing being a little over $500.
