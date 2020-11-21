Low-Mileage 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Begs to Be Driven Hard

In terms of handling-focused Camaro models, you only need to look at the standard tires of the Z/28 to understand why this fellow has a more extreme reputation than the ZL1 with the 1LE Extreme Track Package. More to the point, the muscled-up pony from a few years ago features Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R rubber that measures 305/30 by 19 inches.

35 photos