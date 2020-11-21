Low-Mileage 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Begs to Be Driven Hard

In terms of handling-focused Camaro models, you only need to look at the standard tires of the Z/28 to understand why this fellow has a more extreme reputation than the ZL1 with the 1LE Extreme Track Package. More to the point, the muscled-up pony from a few years ago features Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R rubber that measures 305/30 by 19 inches.
The fifth generation of the Camaro in Z/28 specification also shipped with one speaker, which is pretty interesting for a Chevrolet that used to retail at $75,000 including the destination charge. Only 1,801 units were built over two model years, and the white example we’ll talk about today is one of the nicest survivors out there.
Even though it shows only 1,107 miles on the odometer, the Camaro Z/28 in the following video and photo gallery is currently sitting at $40,000 on Bring a Trailer. Bidding ends in four days, and chances are the auction will end on a knife-edge. The selling vendor knows how desirable this bad boy is, and there’s no denying that he doesn’t want to give it away for less than the price printed on the window sticker.
$76,600 is how much the original owner paid for the corner-carving pony with a 7.0-liter V8 and six-speed manual transmission. The most notable options are the $450 spoiler extension, $1,150 for air conditioning and audio, and $1,700 for the gas-guzzler tax. Further expenses include the ceramic coating and paint protection film at $2,650 as well as new fluid for the brakes, stick shift, and the rear differential.
The Carfax report shows no accidents or other damage, and photos of the underside prove that the car hasn’t been abused. The tires – which have little tread from the factory – are labeled DOT 3014. In other words, they're six years old. The older a tire is, the more likely it is to have weak spots. There's no mistaking these bad boys need to be replaced, and they’re definitely not cheap at $525 per corner.
Although it’s not supercharged like the ZL1 1LE of today, the Z/28 still packs a considerable punch by modern standards. The free-breathing LS7, which was hand-assembled by a single person, is factory rated at 505 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque.
On an ending note, where do you think the bidding will end up?
