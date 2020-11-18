EPA Fuel Economy: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe With Duramax Diesel Tops 24 MPG Combined

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Becomes a Six-Seater With Help From Hofele

“From the moment the engine is started, to its idle, acceleration, and highway cruising, the performance of the 3.0-liter Duramax will change perceptions of what a diesel engine can offer in refinement,” said Nicola Menarini. “With advanced technologies that draw on global expertise, it’s a no-compromise choice for those who want the capability and range of a diesel in a light-duty truck,” concluded the director for Diesel Truck Engine Program Execution. In the case of the Tahoe 2WD with the 10-speed automatic transmission that comes standard on the small-block V8s too, the 3.0-liter motor returns 24 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle. 9.8 liters per 100 kilometers isn’t bad at all for a gentle giant with truck underpinnings, and speaking of which, the Silverado tops 27 MPG.The Suburban downgrades to 23 miles to the gallon because it’s heavier, a rating the Environmental Protection Agency has also applied to the GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade. As mentioned earlier, rear-wheel drive is your only choice if you prefer the fuel economy of the Duramax over the aural pleasure of the V8 mills.Based on 45-percent highway driving and 55-percent city driving over 15,000 miles, the EPA estimates that you’ll spend $1,500 annually to fill up the Chevrolet Tahoe with diesel. The cost to drive 25 miles is $2.54 on average, which isn’t too bad either.A straight-six engine with 3.0 liters of displacement and a variable-geometry turbocharger, the “ baby Duramax ” known as the LM2 features aluminum for the block and cylinder heads. The crankshaft and connecting rods are forged steel, and maximum engine speed is rated at 5,100 rpm. In full-size SUVs and half-ton pickups, this fellow is rated at 277 horsepower and a V8-rivaling 460 pound-feet of torque.“From the moment the engine is started, to its idle, acceleration, and highway cruising, the performance of the 3.0-liter Duramax will change perceptions of what a diesel engine can offer in refinement,” said Nicola Menarini. “With advanced technologies that draw on global expertise, it’s a no-compromise choice for those who want the capability and range of a diesel in a light-duty truck,” concluded the director for Diesel Truck Engine Program Execution.