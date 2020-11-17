1956 Chevrolet One-Fifty Is One Classy, Yet Violet Handyman

Today’s station wagons are boring to look at. Sure, they might have enough space in the back to carry an entire living room, or enough horses under the hood to take on drag racers, but most of them are not easy on the eye.
Luckily, not long ago we decided here at autoevolution that this November we’d honor Chevrolet, given how this is the month the brand was born. And we all know Chevrolet was a big fan of station wagons, and sure knew how to make them.
Just take a look at the Tri-Five, the models it made from 1955 to 1957 under different monikers, from the One-Fifty (or 150, as some people spell it) to the famed Nomad. Most of them, of course, came in a variety of body styles, but since we’re focusing on wagons today, here’s one of the One-Fifty variety.
Back when they were made (from 1953 to 1957), these station wagon variants for the model were called Handyman, but most importantly, the styling was not unlike that of all the other cars GM was making at the time.
We uncovered the one we have here waiting to be sold this weekend during an auction in Kansas City. It is as classy as they get, boasting all of the car’s original lines, but you’ll only be able to enjoy it if you’re OK with cars painted violet.
Under the violet hood resides a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine, one that was not originally offered for the model back in its day. It is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission that went through some sort of restoration process not long ago. We are not given any details as to the performance of the engine.
The car will be selling with no reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder, no matter the sum offered.
