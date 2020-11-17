You’re the Problem If You Think the BMW iX Is Ugly, Says BMW

5 Chevy Silverado Looks Just Like a Mafia Trail Boss on Satin Black Forged Wheels

4 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Almost Turned Into XP-700 Replica, Up for Grabs at $37k

3 1958 Chevrolet Impala Will Have Many Green With Envy for Tasty Minty Details

1 Clean Looking 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup Needs Just a Little Cockpit TLC

Very Rare and Very Turquoise Tri-Five 1957 Chevy Nomad Costs Almost $100k

A proud member of the Tri-Five club, the Chevrolet Nomad – alongside other legends like the Bel Air – shows without a doubt why the ‘55, ‘56, and ‘57 representatives of the family achieved the renowned cult status. Revolutionary for their day, they’re also great reminders of a bygone era... when rock and roll cruising was still a thing. 45 photos



With its pristine looks and vintage atmosphere, this 1957 Nomad



It has gone through an extensive frame-off restoration process according to the dealership, and the fuel injection option was ticked on the factory 283 cu. in. V8 engine sporting 250 hp and a



The mesmerizing exterior color is called Tropical Turquoise, with the



Although it left the factory more than six decades ago, this doesn’t mean that creature comforts should be non-existent, so there’s powered brakes, steering, and very rare windows on-board. Meanwhile, the soul of the party is located in the rear – the tuned dual exhaust should provide a great soundtrack when taking the Nomad out for a spin.



On its own, the Chevrolet Nomad was produced by General Motors over three generations – the 1955 to 1957 original, along with its 1958 – 1961 and 1968 – 1972 successors. Naturally, the most valuable units belong to the Tri-Five era, and they’re popular both among classic car collectors and custom hot rod enthusiasts.With its pristine looks and vintage atmosphere, this 1957 Nomad listed for sale in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, by Duffy’s Classic Cars, is clearly a member of the collectors’ squad. Looking for someone to enjoy its classic and stylish cruiser credentials, this example is also a member of the rare breed of fuel-injected Nomads.It has gone through an extensive frame-off restoration process according to the dealership, and the fuel injection option was ticked on the factory 283 cu. in. V8 engine sporting 250 hp and a link to the rear wheels via the Power Glide two-speed transmission.The mesmerizing exterior color is called Tropical Turquoise, with the Nomad featuring a complimentary turquoise and silver interior treatment. Of course, the build is complete with lots of exterior and interior stainless steel and chrome detailing, just to make sure you understand how they came to the $99,950 asking price.Although it left the factory more than six decades ago, this doesn’t mean that creature comforts should be non-existent, so there’s powered brakes, steering, and very rare windows on-board. Meanwhile, the soul of the party is located in the rear – the tuned dual exhaust should provide a great soundtrack when taking the Nomad out for a spin.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.