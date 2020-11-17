Restomod 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Is an Engine-Swapped $80K Hot One

Modern-day station wagons are not everyone’s cup of tea, and even those who like them admit they are all made with either practicality or high-performance in mind. But things were not always like this, and there was a time when wagons were all the craze because of their looks as well.
One of the finest representatives of the breed is the Chevrolet Nomad. Born in 1955 as one of the carmaker’s most luxurious models, the two-door wagon is to this day, thanks to its stunning design, one of the most cherished cars for car collectors and show-goers.
Part of the famed pack of cars that is known today as the Tri-Five (cars made between 1955 and 1957, including the 150, 210, and Bel Air), the Nomad of that first generation has spawned a great deal of reinterpretations, many of which are more than worthy of a mention in our Chevrolet Month coverage this November.
For today we picked this one, a restomod Nomad from the early days that was completed just a few years ago, and traveled for only 869 miles (1,400 km) since completion.
The people behind this project went for a full preservation of the car’s original look, so you’ll not see any modern adornments. The exterior of the wagon comes in a combination of Tuxedo Black and Crocus Yellow, matched at the interior by the same hues.
The stock and partially chromed exterior hides some serious changes, though. Under the hood, for instance, there’s no longer the 283ci (4.6-liter) engine the car originally came with, but a significantly larger 350ci (5.7-liter) V8. We are not being told anything about the power levels of the car, but we do now it works through a 4-speed automatic transmission and breaths through a dual exhaust system.
Above the new floors fitted underneath the body, the clever use of yellow and black makes for a very bright interior. There are Classic Instruments gauges up front, cloth and vinyl on the seats, and modern-day amenities like an air conditioning system.
This particular Nomad is for sale, and the dealer in charge of finding a new owner for it is asking $79,900.
