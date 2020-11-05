Orange-Roof 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Is Rare Enough to Cost $150K

As one of the oldest carmakers on the planet (it was founded in November 1911 partially to aid GM’s founder William Durant get back in the corporate saddle after being removed in 1910), Chevrolet became one of the most important car companies on the planet. As such, its portfolio is huge, so we don’t have to look very hard to finds bowties worth talking about as part of our Chevrolet Month coverage.
We’ve already talked at length about Camaros, Impalas, Corvettes, and even Silverados, no matter the year they were made. But, as said, Chevy’s portfolio is huge, and there are other impressive nameplates to talk about.
Like say the Nomad. The station wagon, produced as a stand alone model fro a few short years from 1955 and then diluted into a trim package, may not have been as popular as other Chevys in its time. But it sure gained enough popularity among contemporary collectors, who are willing to pay big bucks for a properly remade Nomad.
The one we have here sure seems to fit the description. Made in 1957, it packs enough modifications to make a certain dealer believe it’s worth close to $150,000 – and probably a car collector will believe the same when seeing it.
For that money, the Nomad offers a very shiny Charcoal paint on the body, offset by a very fitting Orange Pearl on the roof. The car’s metal is smooth, as the door handles got shaved and there are no unnecessary adornments and embellishments. The wagon rides on 17-inch wheels up front, and 18 inch ones at the rear, elements that combined with the lines on the Nomad give it a very leaned-forward appearance.
Under the hood, the Nomad was fitted with a 383ci (6.3-liter) V8 engine with Edelbrock aluminum heads and linked to a 3-speed automatic transmission. No performance figures have been provided.
