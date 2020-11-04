Chevrolet Silverado Gains 6.0-Inch Lift Kit From Superlift, Can Clear 35" Tires

5 1977 Chevrolet SuperVette Is a Savage IMSA Racer, Can Still Be Your Brute

For the time being, the most off-road Silverado is the Trail Boss while the Sierra equivalent is known as the AT4. Superlift Suspension can do better than General Motors, though, with the help of a 6.0-inch lift kit that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. 7 photos



Featuring “a modern die-formed design” and “the strongest materials” available, the high-riding suspension is available with Superlift shocks,



As far as components are concerned, the list starts with CNC-machined steering knuckles, a set of strut spacers, quarter-inch control arm crossmembers, differential drops, a skid plate, and fabricated rear blocks. U-bolts round off the list nicely, and as you would expect, a detailed installation manual is included in the advertised price.



Do-it-yourselfers need 7 to 8 hours and a varied selection of tools for installation, starting with floor jacks and jack stands. Alternatively, you can pay a workshop to do the job if DIY isn’t your cup of coffee or if you don’t have the time. Customers who want to go for larger tires than 35ers should also expect some minor trimming.



The only limitation of the Superlift 6.0-inch lift kit is pretty obvious. More to the point, it’s not compatible with the Trail Boss, the AT4, and trucks that feature adaptive ride control. Not to be confused with magnetic ride control, this suspension technology combines a dedicated control unit, sensors, and active dampers with electronically-controlled valves.



Priced between $1,260 and $1,576 including shipping, this upgrade requires 20-inch or larger wheels and 4.5-inch back spacing. The Louisiana-based company can also confirm that 35-inch tires are compatible with the lift kit, which is the same diameter as Ford offers in the F-150 Raptor and all-new Bronco with the Sasquatch Package. The 6.0-inch lift kit is covered by Superlift's limited lifetime warranty.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

Download attachment: Superlift lift kit installation guide (PDF)