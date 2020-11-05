Modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Was Once a Drag King, Wants More Racing

Born way back in 1968, this Chevrolet Camaro found it could be quite proficient at drag racing about a decade later, in the 1980s. Back then, it looked nothing like it does now, but that probably didn’t stop it from winning tons of races.
It’s unclear for how long the car was raced decades ago, but for a long period of time it disappeared from public view, having been placed in storage. It was rescued in 2017, and one year later it resurfaced packing the looks and hardware it currently has on – features that allowed it to be sold for $110,000 at a recently concluded auction.
We decided the car is worth at least a mention in our Chevrolet Month coverage, because it’s not a very common build.
The project is the work of a Washington state garage called Chris Holstrom Concepts, and includes everything from a visual upgrade to a massive engine modification.
Retaining the general lines of the Camaro, the shop conducted a full metal repair and repaint, spraying over the car’s body a worn metallic green hue. The body was propped on 18-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Rival S tires, and the aggressive stance of the car was born.
Inside, the front bucket seats are wrapped in light brown with custom hexagonal and diamond stitching, with the door panels, side panels, and dash cover made to match. The dash supports Dakota Digital HDX instrumentation – and an odometer that shows less than 1,000 miles since the build was completed in 2018 - of course the true mileage is not known.
Under the hood the garage fitted a supercharged and 6.0-liter V8 and linked it to a six-speed manual transmission, and a 9-inch rear axle with a limited-slip differential. The hardware is rated at 577 hp and 540 lb-ft of torque. And that explains why there’s a roll cage behind the front seats.
We decided the car is worth at least a mention in our Chevrolet Month coverage, because it’s not a very common build.
The project is the work of a Washington state garage called Chris Holstrom Concepts, and includes everything from a visual upgrade to a massive engine modification.
Retaining the general lines of the Camaro, the shop conducted a full metal repair and repaint, spraying over the car’s body a worn metallic green hue. The body was propped on 18-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Rival S tires, and the aggressive stance of the car was born.
Inside, the front bucket seats are wrapped in light brown with custom hexagonal and diamond stitching, with the door panels, side panels, and dash cover made to match. The dash supports Dakota Digital HDX instrumentation – and an odometer that shows less than 1,000 miles since the build was completed in 2018 - of course the true mileage is not known.
Under the hood the garage fitted a supercharged and 6.0-liter V8 and linked it to a six-speed manual transmission, and a 9-inch rear axle with a limited-slip differential. The hardware is rated at 577 hp and 540 lb-ft of torque. And that explains why there’s a roll cage behind the front seats.