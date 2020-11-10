The 100 MPH Pool Table Car or How One Chevrolet Monte Carlo Made History

Beautifully Restored 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Is a Very Elegant Proposition

Not everyone dreams of getting the latest model from the hottest carmaker of the moment. For an extra injection of retro elegance into the routine of everyday life, there’s always the market for classics. 13 photos



There’s something undeniably cool about the cars of the ‘50s and ‘60, and it’s very apparent in this case. This Nomad was fully restored in 2006 but retains all of its original sheet metal, its original interior, and has been painted in the same Dusk Rose and India Ivory combo it had when it left the factory floor. It’s a very elegant and enticing proposition, with less than 200 miles (322 km) on the clock since it was restored.



Power comes from the original 265ci V8 engine paired with a 2-speed Power Glide automatic transmission. It sits on factory 15” steel wheels in Dusk Rose, with polished hubcabs and wide whitewall tires. The exterior is free of pitting and peeling, with panels aligned consistently and everything in impeccable order.



The interior is factory original and absolutely gorgeous. The steering wheel and column match the exterior in Dusk Rose, but a two-tone white and gray theme carries throughout. Lap belts were added later on safety considerations, and the old radio was replaced with a vintage-looking modern unit at an authorized dealer. Instrumentation includes an 110 mph (177 kph) speedo, gauges for fuel level and coolant temperature, and an analog clock on the passenger side.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.