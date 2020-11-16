2004 Chevrolet Silverado Regency Sport Truck Offered With 2,764 Miles Since New

4 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne Fleetmaster With 409 Big-Block Power Is Up for Sale

Indeed, ladies and gents; this ‘Rado features a stick shift rather than a torque-converter automatic as it’s the case nowadays. From the factory, the eight-cylinder engine with a cast-iron block and cast-aluminum heads used to crank out 285 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. But in this application, you can bet ten bucks that Regency Conversions has extracted a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow.Upgrades from the bone-stock specification include the K&N cold-air intake system, a high-performance exhaust finished with stainless tips integrated into the rear bumper, and ceramic headers. Baer disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors provide stopping power on all four corners of the truck , and the purpose-built suspension helps this pickup handle better than anything that Chevrolet offered from the factory.The RST package is furthered by flashy wheels finished in chrome and wrapped in Goodyear Eagle radials. Finished in deep black and SS-inspired red stripes, the truck also boasts a tailgate spoiler, a tonneau cover from Pace Edwards, two billet grilles, and a windshield decal. Leather buckets with suede inserts, Fire Red stitching, the Regency script in the headrests, and carbon fiber for the dashboard are also featured.Even though it’s definitely showing its age, the ‘Rado offered by Streetside Classics is loaded with creature comforts like A/C and power windows, an aftermarket stereo with a CD player, and cup holders in the center console that doubles as the third seat in a pinch.Offered at $44,995 or $413 per month, this “super rare and supremely pedigreed” pickup wouldn’t look out of place in any collector’s garage.

