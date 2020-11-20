Widebody Dodge Charger "Hellwagon” Isn't Your Average Magnum Tribute

4 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Have Opened and Supply Is Very Limited

Half a decade ago when the 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged HEMI rolled out, there was hearsay that Dodge would bring back the Magnum. We’re already in the 2021 model year, and as you’re well aware, those rumors were false.Be that as it may, there is at least one Magnum Hellcat out there in the United States. A do-it-yourself build that comes courtesy of David Nenno , the beefed-up wagon in the following video started out as a 2015 Dodge Charger that used to rock the entry-level engine option, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.The donor vehicle, which was actually stolen before Dave acquired it at auction a few months aho, has been treated to all-new fender flares in the style of the Charger Widebody, all-new bumpers, a scooped hood, and the rear hatch from a junkyard Dodge Magnum. Those arches are wide enough for 325-millimeter rubber shoes, which are slightly wider than the 305/35 by 20-inch tires of the Dodge Charger Widebody for the 2021 model year.At the 11:25 mark of the video, you can hear Dave talking about “Trackhawk drivetrain and everything in here.” In other words, this one-off build will be gifted with a transfer case and a custom driveshaft to enable all-wheel drive.The most extreme variant of the Grand Cherokee develops 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque right out of the box. This Hellcat Magnum is certainly lighter than the Trackhawk , and thanks to wider tires than the 295/45s of the Jeep, you can also expect tremendous acceleration off the line. As a brief refresher, go-fasteris capable of 3.5 seconds to 60 mph.But Dave doesn’t plan to stop there, oh no he doesn’t! Given time, our protagonist is aiming to upgrade the “Hellwagon” to 1,000 horsepower.