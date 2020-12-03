1952 Dodge Power Wagon Is Ready for Hardcore Off-Roading

4 2021 Ram Power Wagon Gets Off-Road Pages and More as Birthday Gift

Nowadays, all you see on off-road courses are Jeeps. Soon, they will be joined by armies of Broncos. But we wouldn’t mind seeing something like this 1952 Dodge Power Wagon going down the unbeaten path. 5 photos



Officially, production of the Power Wagon as a standalone model ended in 1980, but the moniker was revived back in 2005, and is now part of the



As part of our Chevrolet Month coverage in November, we’ve seen a couple of exciting



This Power Wagon is an off-road-oriented conversion, animated by a drivetrain comprising a turbocharged 5.9-liter Cummings engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.



Coming to the world in Crew Cab guise, the truck is packed with the massive wheels uneven terrain usually requires, a winch up front that can be controlled from the comfort of the brown seats inside, and even an automated front windshield. The latter can be taken out of the way for a more natural experience when tackling whatever course.



