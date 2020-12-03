Daymak Is Selling the Skyrider LEV Because “We Are All Meant to Fly”

5 This Is How Soccer Players Drive the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC

1 Jaguar I-Type 5 Is Here to Challenge DS Techeetah

More on this:

Formula E Loses Another Major Factory-Backed Team

It’s no secret the only reason Formula E is getting so much attention from carmakers is the possibility of testing electric drivetrains and related technologies in a very challenging environment. Because of this, in the recent past we’ve seen a great number of auto companies coming into the series, at times even at the expense of other racing formats. But, after several years of the scene, Formula E lost two major names in one week. 1 photo



The next season of Formula E is scheduled to kick off in January in Chile, South America. Last weekend, the teams came together in Valencia, Spain for what was the only joint test before the actual race. Prior to that, factory teams, like



BMW on the other hand presented its resignation, just like



BMW says it learned pretty much all it set out to learn by taking part in the competition (things on energy management and efficiency, software for power electronics, or power density of the e-motors), so now it would be time to focus on production rather than racing.



“When it comes to the development of e-drivetrains, BMW Group has essentially exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer in the competitive environment of Formula E,” the Bavarians said.



By the end of 2021, the plan is for the group to have one million electric vehicles on the roads, and by the end of the decade seven million, two-thirds of which all-electric. BMW has been involved with the electric car racing series since season five, when it joined the roster with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team. During that time, it scored only four victories, four pole positions and nine podiums.The next season of Formula E is scheduled to kick off in January in Chile, South America. Last weekend, the teams came together in Valencia, Spain for what was the only joint test before the actual race. Prior to that, factory teams, like Audi and Jaguar , presented their racers for 2021.BMW on the other hand presented its resignation, just like Audi did a couple of days back. The German carmaker informed us on Wednesday, December 2, that after the 2021 season ends, so will its involvement with the series.BMW says it learned pretty much all it set out to learn by taking part in the competition (things on energy management and efficiency, software for power electronics, or power density of the e-motors), so now it would be time to focus on production rather than racing.“When it comes to the development of e-drivetrains, BMW Group has essentially exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer in the competitive environment of Formula E,” the Bavarians said.By the end of 2021, the plan is for the group to have one million electric vehicles on the roads, and by the end of the decade seven million, two-thirds of which all-electric.

load press release