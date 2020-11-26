2021 Audi e-tron FE07 Revealed as Next Formula E Challenger

In 2021 the world will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Formula E. The racing series dedicated to electric vehicles was founded in 2011, and has slowly grown since into a hell of a magnet for carmakers who want to test electric drivetrains before launching them on the market.
The competition has now become serious enough that starting next season, which kicks off in January in Chile, South America, it will be held for the first time as an official FIA World Championship event.
All teams taking part in the upcoming season (12 of them) will come together this weekend in Valencia, Spain for what is the only joint test before the hardware is shipped to Chile. It is there where Audi, one of the oldest and most successful carmakers in the series, will be pitting the brand new e-tron FE07 against its competitors.
The German brand’s new electric racer was unveiled on Thursday as a new evolution of a successful breed. For the first time, it sports an all-new electric powertrain that was developed in-house - it comprises a one-speed drivetrain with an internal rotor concept, external magnets, a cooling system and six electrical phases.
The new heart (officially called MGU05) of the car is supposed to give it an acceleration time to 62 mph of just 2.8 seconds (to 100 kph/62 mph), and a host of other advantages that have not yet been revealed.
“The Audi e-tronFE07 has an all-new electric powertrain that was developed in-house for the first time,” said in a statement Stefan Aicher, Head of Development e-Drive at Audi Sport. “We went to the limits in all areas of this project.”
“We were able to directly reinvest these savings in the new MGU for the benefit of enhanced efficiency. Even so, the new MGU inverter unit weighs less than 35 kilograms. This was an exceptional achievement by the whole team.”
