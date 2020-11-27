Jaguar I-Type 5 Is Here to Challenge DS Techeetah

5 Racing Electric Scooters Are Coming With the eSkootr Championship 2021

Just a few hours after Audi pulled the wraps off the e-tron FE07 Formula E challenger, another of the 12 teams that will be on the starting grid starting January presented its entry. It’s Jaguar we’re talking about, and the electric race machine is called I-Type 5. 7 photos



“Both Sam and Mitch are hugely motivated along with the rest of the team for the season ahead. We’d like to extend a warm welcome to our new partner Dow. The countdown is now on until we’re back out on track in Santiago and we will be pushing for points, podiums and wins.” The next season is a pivotal one for the racing series dedicated to electric cars. Not only is it the tenth year of the event, but it also marks the first time it will be held as an official FIA World Championship event.Audi is targeting wins making use of the MGU05, the company’s first electric powertrain developed in-house, and Jaguar will go after this year’s most powerful team, DS Techeetah , with an equally impressive hardware, and also developed by the carmaker’s own engineers.The team plans to use this powertrain for the next two seasons, but gives no details on its capabilities and configuration other that it comprises a new invertor built with 24-carat gold. We are told though that the electric drivetrain will be aided in its task by the reduced weight, lowered center of gravity, and new suspension system.This year, the Jaguar Formula E racer will be driven by Sam Bird and Mitch Evans. The two will be on site with the other teams in the series this weekend for the only joint test before the hardware is shipped to Chile, where the new season is scheduled to start in January.“The team have worked harder than ever to create the most efficient, state-of-the-art race car and it is fantastic to be able to unveil it to our customers, fans and partners. This season we also welcome Sam Bird into the Jaguar Racing family and he is already settling in very well,” said in a statement James Barclay, Jaguar Racing Team Director.“Both Sam and Mitch are hugely motivated along with the rest of the team for the season ahead. We’d like to extend a warm welcome to our new partner Dow. The countdown is now on until we’re back out on track in Santiago and we will be pushing for points, podiums and wins.”

