1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Restored for Formula E Racer Is Orange-Tastic

There is so much one can say about the heritage of the German sports car maker that words are just not enough. Some double them with snapshots of life. And while the electro-futuristic Formula E series does not have much in common with a vintage Porsche 911 Carrera RS, it is actually poetic to see it in the possession of a driver involved with the TAG Heuer Porsche outfit. Especially since André Lotterer likes to have the newly restored sports car by his side when exploring his passion for photography.

12 photos