1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Restored for Formula E Racer Is Orange-Tastic

There is so much one can say about the heritage of the German sports car maker that words are just not enough. Some double them with snapshots of life. And while the electro-futuristic Formula E series does not have much in common with a vintage Porsche 911 Carrera RS, it is actually poetic to see it in the possession of a driver involved with the TAG Heuer Porsche outfit. Especially since André Lotterer likes to have the newly restored sports car by his side when exploring his passion for photography.
So, we have a well-known Belgian-German racing driver that currently competes in Formula E but is renowned for his successes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (three victories), and a World Endurance Championship driver’s title... with Audi.
And we also have a beautifully restored, vibrant orange, 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 - the model best known by his nickname “ducktail,” owed to its quirky rear spoiler. Connecting the dots between André Lotterer and the former must be his new position as works driver for the Formula E Porsche team since last year. And to that, we can only say he chose a great company car.
The 911 Carrera RS was born late 1972 and premiered at the year’s October edition of the Paris Motor Show. A 960 kg (2,116 lbs.) sports car, the ducktail soon became a major collectible for Porsche fans that loved the distinctive looks and the performance instilled by the six-cylinder 2.7-liter engine.
The latter, along with the superb handling brought about by the low weight, was responsible – with its 210 PS (giving the model a power-to-weight ratio of 4.5 kg/PS) of boxer oomph – for the quick acceleration in 5.8 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) and maximum speed of 245 kph (152 mph).
Lotterer bought chassis number 0027 (#9113600027) from the Artcurial auction house in Paris and had the restoration professionally done with help from French specialist shop RV Classic in Rennes. Recently finished, the vintage Porsche has become a trusty companion for the racer’s hobby - photography.
“There are few things in life better than cornering in an old Porsche,” he explains. And owning a vintage model bodes well with the way he captures life – he is a classic in terms of photography, using analog cameras instead of the modern, digital, variety. “Analogue photos have more life in them, they tell more interesting stories, and are more timeless and authentic,” says Lotterer.
