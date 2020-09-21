Michael Fassbender's Porsche Cup Outing Was a Workout for Le Mans Big League

Michael Fassbender is an accomplished individual. He is an Irish-German actor enjoying a steady stream of successes at Hollywood, and his personal life is also the stuff of dreams. Married to Swedish actress Alicia Vikander (of "Ex Machina," "The Danish Girl," and "Tomb Raider" fame), he is also involved in building a successful pro driver career for himself as of late (aka since about 2017).
We can only wish him good luck and offer him the advice to work just as hard around the track as he did in preparation for all of his film roles (too many to mention, but highlights include the X-Men, as well as 12 Years a Slave, among others). Given his latest achievement, his move over to camp Porsche is acting as a slow build, for now.
This past weekend the entire world hummed to the tune of a certain “Circuit de la Sarthe” endurance race – Le Mans is the world’s oldest active sports car gathering in endurance racing. And Fassbender had a small part in the action alongside 52 other fellow Porsche Carrera Cup competitors. He wasn’t the first, he did not even finish among the first ten – but he was also not dead last.
Instead, the worldwide star finished the race in a 485-hp Porsche 911 GT3 Cup campaigned by the Stuttgart-based automaker itself in the 38th position. This is just a preparatory stage for the actor, because his ultimate glory pole will be to reach the starting position at Le Mans as part of the official driver roster for the Porsche 911 RSR.
The weekend laurels during the mono-brand Porsche Cup were taken by Dutch pilot Larry ten Voorde from the Nebulus Racing by Huber team, followed by Leon Köhler (Germany/T3/HRT Motorsport) and Ayhancan Güven (Turkey/Martinet by Alméras).
The winner actually fulfilled Fassbender’s dream on its own, as ten Voorde also campaigned the big league's 24-hour race in the cockpit of a GTE-Am class Porsche 911 RSR for the Project 1 customer team – wrapping up the weekend fourth.
