Michael Fassbender's Porsche Cup Outing Was a Workout for Le Mans Big League

Michael Fassbender is an accomplished individual. He is an Irish-German actor enjoying a steady stream of successes at Hollywood, and his personal life is also the stuff of dreams. Married to Swedish actress Alicia Vikander (of "Ex Machina," "The Danish Girl," and "Tomb Raider" fame), he is also involved in building a successful pro driver career for himself as of late (aka since about 2017).

18 photos