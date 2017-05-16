Michael Fassbender Takes Up The Challenge To Race For Ferrari

Michael Fassbender with his Ferrari 488 at the Laguna Seca racetrack where he competed in the Ferrari Challenge at the weekend. Having been a lifelong fan of Ferrari and Formula 1, Fassbender completed the Ferrari Corso Pilota driver training last year. “Ferrari is defined by racing, and training with the Ferrari team gave me a great foundation to hone my skills behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge race car,” says Fassbender. “From a very early age I idolized Ferrari and its champion, Michael Schumacher, in particular, so now racing in the Ferrari Challenge brings that dream full circle." #MichaelFassbender #FerrariChallenge #fassbender #racing #racecar

