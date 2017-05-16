autoevolution

Michael Fassbender Takes Up The Challenge To Race For Ferrari

 
16 May 2017, 15:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
Name a Hollywood actor with an immense love for motorsport. If the one and only Steve McQueen is your answer, congrats! Following in the footsteps of the King of Cool, a gentleman with the name of Michael Fassbender is also tempted to take up professional racing.
Known for his roles in 300, X-Men, 12 Years a Slave, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant, the German-born Irish actor loves both bikes and cars. Especially those of the fast variety. Although his love for track days was just a free-time activity in between shoots, Michael has only recently joined the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli family.

A fan of the Prancing Horse and its exploits in the world of Formula 1 since he was a kid, Fassbender trained for his role with Ferrari by completing the Corso Pilota driving program with flying colors. And yes, the actor raced for Ferrari this past weekend at Laguna Seca in the first round of the 2017 North American Ferrari Challenge.

“Ferrari is defined by racing, and training with the Ferrari team gave me a great foundation to hone my skills behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge race car,” declared Fassbender while posing next to his white-painted racecar. “From a very early age I idolized Ferrari and its champion, Michael Schumacher, in particular, so now racing in the Ferrari Challenge brings that dream full circle.”

Considering how Hollywood years for automotive-themed and racing movies, Michael’s adventure in Ferrari Challenge could someday earn his a role in a very special movie. Not Fast and Furious, though, for the long-lived franchise is now more about huge explosions and all-out action than it is about street racing.

There’s still a long way to go until Fassbender will post a fastest lap or score a win, but practice makes perfect. Steve McQueen’s most telling moment as a professional racing driver was the 1970 12 Hours of Sebring, which saw him win the three-liter class in a Porsche 908/02, 23 seconds behind overall winner Mario Andretti and his five-liter Ferrari 512S.

 

Michael Fassbender with his Ferrari 488 at the Laguna Seca racetrack where he competed in the Ferrari Challenge at the weekend. Having been a lifelong fan of Ferrari and Formula 1, Fassbender completed the Ferrari Corso Pilota driver training last year. “Ferrari is defined by racing, and training with the Ferrari team gave me a great foundation to hone my skills behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge race car,” says Fassbender. “From a very early age I idolized Ferrari and its champion, Michael Schumacher, in particular, so now racing in the Ferrari Challenge brings that dream full circle." #MichaelFassbender #FerrariChallenge #fassbender #racing #racecar

A post shared by MFO (@michaelfassbenderonline) on May 16, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

Michael Fassbender Ferrari Challenge motorsport Ferrari racing Ferrari 488 Challenge
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85