Misha Designs Launches Aggressive Body Kit For Ferrari 488 GTB

Based in Los Angeles and established in 2004, Misha Designs
made its name in the dog-eat-dog world of tuning by morphing the ordinary into the extraordinary. Widely known for sprucing up Mercedes-Benz and Porsche models, the company is currently infatuated with Ferrari.
Following an immensely impressive body kit for the 458 Italia
, the LA-based shop leveled up to the 488 GTB for its latest project. Matched with 20-inch Savini BM15 concave directional wheels and a stealth-looking Satin Supercandy Silver wrap, the carbon fiber bits contrast nicely with the rest of the body shell and the yellow brake calipers.
The kit in question consists of the hood and front bumper, side air intake covers and side skirts, rear bumper and the distinct spoiler wing. Designed to be mounted on the original mounting points, the add-ons mentioned above replace the OEM
parts without the need for any metalwork. And of course, each and every of the said pieces is made out of high-quality carbon fiber, exposed and non-exposed.
Slated to go on sale in about a month’s time, there’s no pricing info available on the pictured body kit at the present moment. Who really cares about that, though? After all, the 488 GTB flaunts a suggested retail price of $245,400 in its most basic form. Including the fitting, I’d bet my two cents on something like $15,000 for the visual makeover
.
Under the hood, however, the car doesn’t have any secrets to hide from us. Twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine, 661 ponies at 8,000 rpm, 560 pound-feet (760 Nm) of torque from as low as 3,000 rpm, and a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h) is how the 488
likes to roll.
In related news, Ferrari will soon introduce a sub-488 GTB model
as an heir apparent to the Dino 246 GT of the ‘60s. And in a similar vein to the original, the future model will pack V6 power.