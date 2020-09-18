1994 Porsche 968 Cabriolet Is an Affordable Ticket Into Youngtimer Club

The Stuttgart-based German carmaker’s flair is a major source of attraction for any car enthusiast. Its cars have the looks, the performance, the engineering, and the reliability. No wonder Porsches are major investments for those looking to enter the classic car realm. But what happens when you’re a bit (more) cash-strapped than you would like to admit? Fret not, there is always a solution.
For example, a desirable 964-series 1990 Porsche 911 could easily fetch up to $65k at an online auction organized by UK house Classic Car Auctions. But true to their “everyman classics” credo, the same event – the CCA September Live Online Auction 2020 – also has a few affordable alternatives.
Among them, a 1994 Porsche 968 Cabriolet estimated to go under the hammer on September 19th for as little as 8- to £10,000 (that would be around $10,392 - $12,990, at the current exchange rates). Granted, you are not getting the whole Porsche deal, but you are also not getting the associated bills.
Still, you could consider it a real, albeit entry-level Porsche. It has the credentials, as the 968 series was the final installment of a range of front-engine (water-cooled), rear wheel drive cars that began in 1982 with the outing of the 924, and continued with the 944.
Produced for just a few short years (1991 to 1995), the sporty two-door coupe and convertible holds the interesting honor of being the company’s last new series of front-engined cars. This is because the setup was not picked up again until 2003, when Porsche introduced the original Cayenne sport utility vehicle.
This 26-year old 968 Cabriolet is a UK-market right hand drive example that was commissioned in a very serene combination – an Iris Blue Pearl exterior with matching Navy-Blue soft top, and a light blue leather interior. It has racked up 134,600 miles (217,000 km) on the odometer, meaning it was not exactly a daily driver, but still looks in need of a little TLC after the purchase.
Fortunately, the condition report awards more stars to the engine, transmission, electrics, and running gear than the exterior and interior, so the necessary investment won’t include major technical work from the get-go. Thus, enough time to get everything prepared for the 2021 vacation season.
