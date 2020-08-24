LS3-Swapped Porsche 944 Turbo Will Make You Hate it and Love it at the Same Time

Back in the 1980s Porsche was not looking to cater for the sedan (aka Panamera) or SUV (Cayenne and Macan) segments and was still fully focused on the classic sports car market. But it needed something more attainable than its iconic 911 series and thus introduced in 1982 the Porsche 944, a front-engine rear-wheel drive midship model sold in coupe and convertible versions, with both naturally aspirated and turbo engines onboard.

14 photos