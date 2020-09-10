1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Shows Stunning Forest Green Metallic Look

Porsche’s 964 series of the 911 might go down in history for a couple of things – it was the first generation of the famous German sports car to make use of the company’s signature Tiptronic automatic transmission and an optional all-wheel drive setup. But for some it might also go down in popular culture because of its appetence for unusual colors – and this 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 is a perfect example of the latter.
Exactly three decades old, the 964 unit is part of the lineup of 234 cars currently set to go down under the (virtual) hammer at the upcoming September Live Online Auction event organized by Classic Car Auctions (CCA).
The British company is young on the market, having been established back in 2015 as an off-shoot endeavor from Silverstone Auctions. It has turned into an established business in the meantime and has a different approach to the standard classic car sales philosophy, focusing on a segment of the market they call “Everyman Classics” (affordable vintage models in the £5,000 to £75,000 price bracket).
Our 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 fits the upper part of said bill with an estimate of £40 to £50k (around $52 to $65k at the current exchange rate), but it might be worth the purchase. Its pristine appearance is supported by the lovely Forest Green Metallic shade, but these are not the only reasons to consider this purchase.
The 964 series in itself is a major step up from its predecessor, showcasing the usual Porsche way of subtly evolving the design while for the most part (around 85%, as the story goes) it was brand new and different from the outgoing version.
This 1990 Carrera 2 example also came with a few particularities of its own, among them the five-speed manual transmission, the Cinnamon leather interior with factory sport seats and sunroof, and... the position of the steering wheel.
While the car currently resides in the UK, this is actually a 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 that was originally born for the United States, and was purchased from Houston, Texas, for import to the United Kingdom back in 2006. This certainly broadens the car’s appeal to an international level – perhaps someone might even fancy bringing it back to its American home.
