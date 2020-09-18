1959 Porsche 356 A T2 "Carrera Outlaw" Conversion Looks Purposefully Sporty

5 1984 Porsche 928 S Is Old-School Luxury Grand Touring Done Right

Following the “pre-A” specification, the 356 A arrived in 1955 with a few significant changes. Also known as the T1, the German sports car received a further revision in 1957 that’s known as the T2 among enthusiasts. 16 photos



Overhauled ahead of the sale, the 356 A T2 Carrera offered by



“This Outlaw Carrera is just fun to drive and glides even on bumpy roads” according to the selling vendor, adding that you’re looking at “the ideal car to cruise around or have fun on regularity rallies.” Given the spotless undercarriage and the desirable modifications, it’s hard to argue with that statement.



As a side note, 356 chassis number 53456 is the first Carrera produced by



These days, the nameplate is extensively used by the 911 to designate the entry-level models and the mid-level Carrera GTS that has yet to launch for the 992 series. If the 356 and 550 wouldn't have been entered into the Carrera Panamericana, these versions of the Neunelfer may have been called something else. Chassis number 106417 is one of those units, a 1959 model that’s been converted to Carrera specification with a Super 90 engine. The four-cylinder boxer features better cooling, a nitrided crankshaft and cam-bearing surfaces, stiffer valve springs, a lighter flywheel, and a few other goodies that translate to a higher redline than the 1600 Super. In this application, the engine produces 110 PS.Overhauled ahead of the sale, the 356 A T2 Carrera offered by Cool4.Racing in Hannover is “ready for road and rallies.” The dealership wants 165,000 euros ($195,000) for this well-built replica with 195/60 R15 tires, sports seats, racing belts, a Sebring exhaust system, and leather hood straps. As expected of a lightweight blast from the past, the front and rear bumpers have been dutifully deleted.“This Outlaw Carrera is just fun to drive and glides even on bumpy roads” according to the selling vendor, adding that you’re looking at “the ideal car to cruise around or have fun on regularity rallies.” Given the spotless undercarriage and the desirable modifications, it’s hard to argue with that statement.As a side note, 356 chassis number 53456 is the first Carrera produced by Porsche , a 1955 model evaluated two years ago at 335,000 euros. The Spanish word for race, Carrera was subsequently used by the 904, 911, 924, and the Carrera GT. Lest we forget, the German automaker has also enjoyed a lot of success at the Carrera Panamericana border-to-border racing event that ran from 1950 up to 1954.These days, the nameplate is extensively used by the 911 to designate the entry-level models and the mid-level Carrera GTS that has yet to launch for the 992 series. If the 356 and 550 wouldn't have been entered into the Carrera Panamericana, these versions of the Neunelfer may have been called something else.

