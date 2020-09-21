1979 Porsche 911 SC Targa Is a Well-Preserved Living Piece of Motoring History

Have you ever imagined what life would be for a car aficionado without the eternal rear-engine, rear-wheel drive German sports car from Stuttgart? Well, it would certainly be way different, considering this 911 SC-series was envisioned at one point in time as the swan song of the model. Fortunately, now we have the chance to look at it and acknowledge its contribution to the survival of the rare breed.
The histroy of humankind has been riddled with ups and downs – and legendary stories about their effects. While many still loathe the fact that Porsche puts its proud moniker on anything else besides sports cars, it is a well-known fact that without its Sport Utility Vehicles the Stuttgart-based automaker might have been a distant memory in the automotive Pantheon by now.
And many accept the compromise – selling SUVs does make the case for huge profits, no one can deny that – for the sake of continued tradition. Of the 911 series, of course. But even that was in jeopardy on more than one occasion during its 56 years of continued sporty life. One such case was made back during the final moments of the 1970s, when the company introduced the 911 SC.
In 1978 the company dropped the Carrera designation in favor of digging up the SC (Super Carrera) moniker that was previously on hiatus since the 356SC. According to legend, the company was preparing it as the last hurrah of the entire 911 series, as there were plans to retire it in favor of the new 928 top-range model.
But there was one caveat – the new 911 SC became so popular that Porsche’s strategy was reshaped into the current timeline. One that has this great-looking 1979 example of the 911 SC explain there really was no need for alternate timelines that featured no such series. Thus, one could own a piece of memorabilia that’s much more than the sum of its parts.
Arguably, you need to enquire on your own about the details. This is because the auction listing is devoid of information – as in featuring none, besides the year of fabrication and a gallery with this lovely red on black-leather interior example. No worries, we can easily fill in the blanks.
By the looks of it, the exterior is in good condition and only the interior and 3.0-liter aluminum engine are in need of a little attention. Following the TLC, the future owner will also get the chance to play with the Targa top while atmospheric conditions last, considering we get a break from chilly temperatures after the Indy Fall Special auction completes (October 29th – 31st).
And many accept the compromise – selling SUVs does make the case for huge profits, no one can deny that – for the sake of continued tradition. Of the 911 series, of course. But even that was in jeopardy on more than one occasion during its 56 years of continued sporty life. One such case was made back during the final moments of the 1970s, when the company introduced the 911 SC.
In 1978 the company dropped the Carrera designation in favor of digging up the SC (Super Carrera) moniker that was previously on hiatus since the 356SC. According to legend, the company was preparing it as the last hurrah of the entire 911 series, as there were plans to retire it in favor of the new 928 top-range model.
But there was one caveat – the new 911 SC became so popular that Porsche’s strategy was reshaped into the current timeline. One that has this great-looking 1979 example of the 911 SC explain there really was no need for alternate timelines that featured no such series. Thus, one could own a piece of memorabilia that’s much more than the sum of its parts.
Arguably, you need to enquire on your own about the details. This is because the auction listing is devoid of information – as in featuring none, besides the year of fabrication and a gallery with this lovely red on black-leather interior example. No worries, we can easily fill in the blanks.
By the looks of it, the exterior is in good condition and only the interior and 3.0-liter aluminum engine are in need of a little attention. Following the TLC, the future owner will also get the chance to play with the Targa top while atmospheric conditions last, considering we get a break from chilly temperatures after the Indy Fall Special auction completes (October 29th – 31st).