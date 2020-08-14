Michael Fassbender Prepares for Supercup Debut With Porsche

Michael Fassbender is nothing if not a dedicated man, once he sets his goals. This is obvious both from his Hollywood career and his ongoing effort to becoming a pro race driver, with blessing and backing from Porsche.
A while back, Fassbender declared himself, in more or less words, disillusioned with Hollywood and the PR games he was supposed to be playing in order to get his movies out, award recognition and critical approval. As an European (he was born in Germany and has Irish ancestry), he never had his celebrity game and fakery up to the level imposed by Hollywood as standard.
But he fits right in in the racing world. This is where everything is about performance, not image or how cunningly you read – and play – an audience.
Right now, Fassbender is making his way towards the iconic (and brutal) 24 Hours of Le Mans and he has Porsche supporting him all the way. This summer and fall, he’s doing the European Le Mans series and, this weekend, he’s getting ready to make his Supercup debut. He will be joining in for round six of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Barcelona, Spain.
He will be driving a 911 Porsche GT3 Cup, the same car he drove to complete level 2 of training in the Porsche Racing Experience program, completing Porsche Sports Cup Deutschland. He’s driving a Porsche 911 RSR for the European Le Mans. While it’s always ideal to shoot for the stars and hope for the best (pardon the cliches), Fassbender is being realistic about his efforts.
“The level of competition in the Supercup is extremely high, so my goals are modest,” he says in a statement. “I’m most looking forward to driving a different racing version of the Porsche 911 and gaining more experience.”
Dylan Pereira of BWT Lechner Racing, the current championship leader, is eager to see Fassbender on the track and go up against him. Fassbender won’t stand a chance against him, but still.
“I know Michael Fassbender from the movie X-Men,” says Pereira. “It’s really cool to compete on the racetrack against such a famous actor. And it’s great to have him as a guest in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. The Circuit de Catalunya suits me better than the Grand Prix circuit in England. I reckon I’ll be back in winning form in Barcelona.”
Round six of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup kicks off on Sunday, August 16, and will stream live at this link.
