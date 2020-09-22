1966 Porsche 912 Is Almost Unused at 55k Miles, Has Low $37,500 Price

The Porsche 911 series story kicks off back in 1963, and during those days the Neunelfer was not the established household name that we have come to know in the modern age. It was just a rear-engine, air-cooled, German sports car trying to carve a niche on the market for itself. And for that it needed to attract the attention of all types of buyers, even those not exactly into premium models. As such, between 1965 and 1969, the Stuttgart-based company also sold an entry-level variant dubbed the Porsche 912.

