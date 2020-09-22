1966 Porsche 912 Is Almost Unused at 55k Miles, Has Low $37,500 Price

The Porsche 911 series story kicks off back in 1963, and during those days the Neunelfer was not the established household name that we have come to know in the modern age. It was just a rear-engine, air-cooled, German sports car trying to carve a niche on the market for itself. And for that it needed to attract the attention of all types of buyers, even those not exactly into premium models. As such, between 1965 and 1969, the Stuttgart-based company also sold an entry-level variant dubbed the Porsche 912.
While just about everyone associates Porsches with flat-six boxer engine configurations, the simple truth is the company also has an enduring love affair with the 4-cylinder flat-four thanks to the 356 series.
One such engine was also used to power the newly minted Porsche 912, with the 1.6-liter air-cooled 4-cylinder sourced from the final iterations of the 911’s storied predecessor. Because it was quite light, the 912 soon proved to be a very nimble little 2+2 sports car.
And also, one that didn’t have all the power in the world (just 102 hp) but made up for it with stellar efficiency thanks to the combination between the boxer, low body weight and highly efficient aerodynamic factor.
Finding a Porsche 912 in good condition is not exactly the hardest thing in the world, considering the model actually outsold the 911 in its early days, so we are not entirely surprised to find this California car listed in the inventory of Garage Kept Motors. We are thrilled, on the other hand, by the looks – judging solely by the photos we could be in for a real treat.
Unfortunately, the gallery is all we have to show for in terms of actual information, because the example has just arrived, and the seller has not yet updated the listing with the usual dossier. Still, this is more than enough for us to fall in love with this unit that even comes with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity.
We are dealing with a 1966 model year 912 Karmann Coupe that was produced in May of 1965, dressed up in a lovely Gulf Blue exterior livery that includes Porsche lettering on the sides and featuring a black leatherette interior.
It’s like being barely driven at 55,512 miles (89,338 km), a low figure for its age, but the undersides and interior do look in need of a little TLC. And that shouldn’t be a problem if you have a few more bucks to spare after settling the $37,500 bill.
