This Is How Soccer Players Drive the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC

Eden Michael Hazard, just like any other human being, is not going to pass the chance to meet with a Formula E driver. Likewise, Oliver Rowland was just as eager to hook up with one of the world’s most brilliant soccer players. Fortunately, the Jarama Circuit in Spain was up for the task alongside the fully electric Nissan Leaf e+ and Nismo RC.
As per Nissan's marketing speak, Eden Hazard has a passion for speed and the company’s Formula E driver Oliver Rowland is equally captivated with soccer (football for European fans). Of course, there is also the fact that Hazard has been a Nissan global brand ambassador since 2018 while Rowland is part of the Nissan e.dams FIA Formula E team – so basically, they were both contractually bound to meet.
At least the Japanese automaker did make this rendezvous a pleasant one – we would not mind for a second to have a go around the Jarama track in the two electric vehicles. Naturally, the most enticing is the track-exclusive Leaf Nismo RC but let us not get ahead of ourselves. Hazard, a star player among the star-studded cast of Real Madrid C.F. first had to get his bearings inside the Leaf e+ while Rowland explained some corner-carving secrets.
The Leaf Nismo RC, meanwhile, presented a proper challenge for the winger / attacking midfielder from Real Madrid – the prototype is the official vehicle for the UEFA Champions League Trophy and also fast enough to push through the 62-mph mark in just 3.4 seconds. Although the Leaf has been out and about for years, Nissan only started competing in Formula E last season.
Hazard has also converted recently to electromobility – the Leaf e+ he drove on the track was his very own. Apparently, the soccer star had just received the car (most likely thanks to the Nissan sponsorship deal) from a dealership in Madrid before joining Rowland for the Leaf Nismo RC adventure.
“I knew that electric vehicles can be fun to drive on the street – but wow, what a track experience! I particularly enjoyed driving the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC. I love performance cars, and the instant acceleration this car produces is incredible,” explained Hazard afterwards.
