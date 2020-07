This Is How Soccer Players Drive the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC

As per Nissan's marketing speak, Eden Hazard has a passion for speed and the company’s Formula E driver Oliver Rowland is equally captivated with soccer (football for European fans). Of course, there is also the fact that Hazard has been a Nissan global brand ambassador since 2018 while Rowland is part of the Nissan e.dams FIA Formula E team – so basically, they were both contractually bound to meet.At least the Japanese automaker did make this rendezvous a pleasant one – we would not mind for a second to have a go around the Jarama track in the two electric vehicles. Naturally, the most enticing is the track-exclusive Leaf Nismo RC but let us not get ahead of ourselves. Hazard, a star player among the star-studded cast of Real Madrid C.F. first had to get his bearings inside the Leaf e+ while Rowland explained some corner-carving secrets.The Leaf Nismo RC, meanwhile, presented a proper challenge for the winger / attacking midfielder from Real Madrid – the prototype is the official vehicle for the UEFA Champions League Trophy and also fast enough to push through the 62-mph mark in just 3.4 seconds. Although the Leaf has been out and about for years, Nissan only started competing in Formula E last season.Hazard has also converted recently to electromobility – the Leaf e+ he drove on the track was his very own. Apparently, the soccer star had just received the car (most likely thanks to the Nissan sponsorship deal) from a dealership in Madrid before joining Rowland for the Leaf Nismo RC adventure.“I knew that electric vehicles can be fun to drive on the street – but wow, what a track experience! I particularly enjoyed driving the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC. I love performance cars, and the instant acceleration this car produces is incredible,” explained Hazard afterwards.