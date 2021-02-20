Famous "Engraved Gold" Nissan GT-R Widebody for Sale, Looks Like an Opulant JDM

The R35 Nissan GT-R has been around for more than a decade, but it's still one of the most recognizable performance cars in the world. Its twin-turbo V6 and AWD system have been used to deliver insane horsepower and drag strip performance, but there are also some show cars out there. This is probably the most famous, a gold tuning monster that burst onto the scene about five years ago.
We still remember our first contacts with the work of Japanese tuning company Kuhl Racing. The company was still relatively young at the time but began to make a name for itself with these project cars that looked like engraved metal. Of course, this is not real gold nor is engraved, since not all of the GT-R's bodywork is metal. Of course, the kit by itself is interesting and comes with a gooseneck rear wing. A titanium exhaust and gigantic wheels are just some of its enhancements.
Since the time of its release, we've learned that the gold GT-R was custom-painted by a Japanese artist named Takahiko Izawa. He uses several variations of the same color in numerous layers to create the illusion of metal. The engraving depth is created using masking tape and stencils. It sounds easy but takes hundreds of hours to do while leaving zero room for mistakes, which is why the car is so unique and expensive.
How much? Well, the Middle Eastern seller wants 1.6 million United Arab Emirates dirham, which is about $435,600 at today's exchange rate. That sounds like a lot for a 2014 Nissan GT-R, which would probably be worth a tenth of the money without the mods. A Lexus LFA or Aventador SV would probably cost about the same, but those aren't one-offs that made a splash during the 2015 SEMA Show. Plus, back in 2016, some articles claimed this car cost $1 million (probably an exaggeration), so you're getting a discount here.
